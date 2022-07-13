QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

