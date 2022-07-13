Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Shares Down 7.1%

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 1,315,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,584,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

