Qubitica 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00431643 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.02058124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

