Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$27.79. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 665,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.