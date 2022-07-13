Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$27.79. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 665,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.