Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

