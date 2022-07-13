Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,742,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

