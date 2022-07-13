Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 51,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.