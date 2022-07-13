Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 0.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $103,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,669. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

