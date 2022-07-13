Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWWI stock remained flat at $$17.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

