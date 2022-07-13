Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 2.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

