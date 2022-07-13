Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 Aug 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a aug 22 dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 218.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

O opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

