Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citigroup (C)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) in the last few weeks:

7/12/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $48.00.

7/8/2022 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/1/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/27/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 21,697,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,951,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

