Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $237.63.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

