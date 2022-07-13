Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,657. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

