renDOGE Trading Down 11.1% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $185,863.47 and $9.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00101307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00170617 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

