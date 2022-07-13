Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Tops $96,169.03

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $96,169.03 and $58.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

