Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.49).

Shares of LON:RTO traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 492.10 ($5.85). The company had a trading volume of 4,373,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,398. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($7.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

