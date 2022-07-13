Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.14) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,403. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

