Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.19. Replimune Group shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 557 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $50,131.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,494.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.