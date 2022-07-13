Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

