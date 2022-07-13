RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 22,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 9,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

