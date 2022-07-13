RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 22,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 9,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.