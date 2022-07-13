Revomon 24-Hour Volume Tops $163,057.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $163,057.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00099421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00173599 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

