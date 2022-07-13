Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Tops $10,368.97

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $10,368.97 and $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00129220 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

