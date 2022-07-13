Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 1,512,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,991. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

