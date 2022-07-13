RioDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

