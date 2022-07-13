Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.22.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

