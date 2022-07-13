Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. Acquires 1,591,594 Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

