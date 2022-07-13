Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 560,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

