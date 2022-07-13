Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

