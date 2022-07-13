Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 1,370.0% in June

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,370.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

