Router Protocol Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00010630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00100558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,769,639 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

