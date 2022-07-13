Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $135.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given a $135.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.
Nutrien stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 889,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,982 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
