Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.35

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.35 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 267640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

