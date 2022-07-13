RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 95,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

