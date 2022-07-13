Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

