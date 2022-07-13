Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $298.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Saia traded as low as $191.97 and last traded at $195.33. 2,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.97.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

