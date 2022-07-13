Saira Ramasastry Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Saira Ramasastry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34.
Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 888,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,954. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.