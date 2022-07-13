Saira Ramasastry Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saira Ramasastry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 888,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,954. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

