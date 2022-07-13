Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.40. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 2,780 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.