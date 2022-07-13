Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.00) to €28.60 ($28.60) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($35.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

About Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.