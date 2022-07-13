Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Up 2.1%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.21. 11,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 11,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.