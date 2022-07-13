Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 175,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,989. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

