Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $241.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $182.25 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $169.40 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average is $215.20.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

