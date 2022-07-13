SCHRODERS IS Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

