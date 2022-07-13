SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $164,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after buying an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

