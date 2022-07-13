SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $452,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

