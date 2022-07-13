SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $856,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Thomson Reuters comprises about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

