SCHRODERS IS Ltd Makes New $548,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.