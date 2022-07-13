SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes $393,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $4,298,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

