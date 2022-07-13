SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes $675,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Synopsys by 10.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Shares of SNPS opened at $306.41 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

