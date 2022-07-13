SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

